Bihar: Man tied to tree, wife ‘gangraped’ in Gaya

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped after her husband was tied to a tree by some unidentified people near Sondiha village under Koch police station of Gaya late on Wednesday evening. Police detained 20 people on Thursday and have identified and arrested two of the accused.

The Koch police station in-charge has been suspended for dereliction of duty and an SIT has been formed to probe the incident. The woman’s medical examination report is awaited.

The incident took place when a 42-year-old medical practioner, who runs a private clinic at Bahwalpur village in Guraru, was returning to his village with his wife and their teenaged daughter on a bike. “When we reached near Sondiha village, several people stopped my bike and took us to a pit. They took my cash, tied me up with ropes and also beat me up. They later misbehaved (with my wife),” the victim’s husband told local reporters.

He said two others were held captive at the spot where he was tied with ropes.

Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra said, “We have received a complaint from a Guraru resident saying that some people had outraged the modesty of his wife. We detained 20 people of which two were identified by the victim. We are looking for other accused who had covered their faces.” He said the arrested accused have no previous cases against them.

