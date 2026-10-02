Taxpayer paid Rs 1.24 lakh twice in 2022. Patna High Court now comes to his rescue

The case arose from a service tax demand of Rs 16.56 lakh imposed on Patna resident Shashi Kant Singh by the Joint Commissioner, CGST and Central Excise, Patna-I, in September 2022. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

The Patna High Court has directed Central GST and Customs authorities to refund Rs 1.24 lakh to a taxpayer, who ended up paying his pre-deposit for an appeal twice.

It has also ordered that the man be repaid with 12% annual interest and Rs 25,000 in litigation costs, observing that the department had failed to act on his complaints and had “unnecessarily” forced him to approach the court.

A division bench of Justices Rajeev Ranjan Prasad and Sunil Dutta Mishra, in an order dated September 28, directed the authorities to make the payments within four weeks. It also allowed the department to identify the officials responsible for the delay and recover the interest and litigation costs from them.