Aerial ‘joyride’ over Patna at Rs 2,100 part of Bihar’s major heli-tourism push

Seeking to improve access to some of Bihar’s key tourist and pilgrimage destinations, the state government will launch helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft services connecting Patna with Rajgir, Kaimur and Valmikinagar from July 15 under a six-month pilot project.
The Bihar Cabinet has approved the Chief Minister Heli-Tourism and Air Tourism Scheme, 2026, under which subsidised air services will be introduced to reduce travel time to major heritage, religious and wildlife destinations. The government will also introduce weekend helicopter joyrides over Patna.
Tourism Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said the helicopter service from Patna to Rajgir would be priced at Rs 4,000 per seat.
“We are starting a helicopter service from Patna to Rajgir to connect visitors to the state’s premier Buddhist and heritage destination at Rs 4,000 per seat. We will also provide fast-track access to Bihar’s only tiger reserve at Valmikinagar — the only national park in the state — along the Indo-Nepal border via a government fixed-wing aircraft for Rs 5,000 per seat from the state capital,” he told The Indian Express.
The helicopter service to Maa Mundeshwari Temple in Kaimur will cost Rs 6,000 per seat.
“Besides, a 10-minute helicopter joyride over the capital city will run every weekend, offering four rounds a day for up to five passengers per ride, priced at Rs 2,100 per seat,” Singh said.
The Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) will handle bookings, marketing, refunds and tourism packages, while the Directorate of Civil Aviation will oversee flight operations. A state-level committee, headed by the Development Commissioner, will monitor the project, with district administrations responsible for helipad security and emergency preparedness.
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Revenue push
The heli-tourism initiative comes as Bihar seeks to expand tourism as a source of economic activity. The state government has recently announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening its own revenue base, including the introduction of tolls on state highways.
The Cabinet has also approved the Sindhu Darshan Pilgrimage Financial Assistance Grant Scheme, under which permanent residents of Bihar travelling to Leh-Ladakh to visit the Indus River will be eligible for reimbursement of up to Rs 20,000.
According to the Tourism Department, the scheme will be open to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries every financial year on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be permanent residents of Bihar and can avail of the assistance only once in their lifetime.
Tourism Secretary Singh said the scheme was intended to encourage pilgrims from Bihar to visit the Sindhu River, which the government described as having cultural and civilisational significance.
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The push comes amid a sharp rise in tourist arrivals in Bihar. According to official data, the state recorded more than 82 million visitors in 2023, including about 5.47 lakh foreign tourists, compared with over 35 million visitors in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Government spending on tourism has also increased in recent years, with the Tourism Department citing higher allocations for infrastructure and promotion. According to Reserve Bank of India data, the state government’s developmental revenue expenditure on tourism reached an all-time high of Rs 287.5 crore in 2026, up from Rs 214.9 crore in 2025. This is a major shift from historical spending patterns — between 1991 and 2026, the annual average spending hovered at around Rs 4.5 crore.