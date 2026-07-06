Aerial ‘joyride’ over Patna at Rs 2,100 part of Bihar’s major heli-tourism push

The Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) will handle bookings, marketing, refunds and tourism packages, while the Directorate of Civil Aviation will oversee flight operations. (Photo: representative image. Credit: X/@TourismBiharGov)

Seeking to improve access to some of Bihar’s key tourist and pilgrimage destinations, the state government will launch helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft services connecting Patna with Rajgir, Kaimur and Valmikinagar from July 15 under a six-month pilot project.

The Bihar Cabinet has approved the Chief Minister Heli-Tourism and Air Tourism Scheme, 2026, under which subsidised air services will be introduced to reduce travel time to major heritage, religious and wildlife destinations. The government will also introduce weekend helicopter joyrides over Patna.

Tourism Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said the helicopter service from Patna to Rajgir would be priced at Rs 4,000 per seat.

“We are starting a helicopter service from Patna to Rajgir to connect visitors to the state’s premier Buddhist and heritage destination at Rs 4,000 per seat. We will also provide fast-track access to Bihar’s only tiger reserve at Valmikinagar — the only national park in the state — along the Indo-Nepal border via a government fixed-wing aircraft for Rs 5,000 per seat from the state capital,” he told The Indian Express.