Patna HC sets aside summons to CM Nitish Kumar in murder case

THE PATNA High Court on Friday set aside a Barh court order of 2009 in which it had issued summons to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a 1991 murder case on a plea of the victim’s relative. Although the FIR had named Nitish in the case along with four others, Kumar and another person, Yogendra Yadav, were not named in the chargesheet after initial police investigation did not find any evidence against them.

A single bench of Justice A Amanullah, which had reserved the verdict, set aside the summons issued to Nitish by Barh ACJM court on the plea of one Ashok Singh, who had moved the court with the prayer to include Nitish and Yogendra Yadav as accused and make them face trial.

One Sitaram Singh of Pandarak village was killed during the 1991 Lok Sabha elections in Barh and it was alleged that Nitish was near the site. After the 2009 court order, Kumar had sought stay on the summons from the high court.

Bihar advocate general Lalit Kishore told The indian Express: “The order for issuance of summoms by the Barh court was set aside by the high court.” He said police investigation “did not find any evidence against Kumar”.