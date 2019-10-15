Patna flood: Showcause notices to 11 officials, six suspended

A fortnight after Patna reeled under the worst-ever waterlogging since 1975, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday conducted a review meeting with officials of the urban development ministry and town planning agency Bihar Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO), which is responsible for operation and maintenance of sump houses and the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Heavy rain had caused widespread flooding and a breakdown of basic services in the state capital last week.

At the meeting, the government decided to issue showcause notices to 11 people including a chief engineer of BUIDCO and two executive engineers of the PMC and suspended six sanitary inspectors, according to sources who attended the meeting. He also asked the chief secretary to set up a committee for a more detailed probe.

The CM expressed his displeasure at the “complete lack of coordination”.

“The Chief Minister recommended immediate demolition of houses built illegally over nalas… He also sought to know how several colonies have been coming without a drainage system in place,” said a source.