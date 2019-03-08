Patna: Boy dragged by car for 8 km, two teens held

A 16-year-old boy in Patna was hit by a car and dragged for 8 km after being caught in the wheels of the vehicle, police said, adding that they have held two teenagers in connection with the incident.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night, when one of the teenagers held was driving his father’s car. The second teenager and two girls were also in the vehicle.

While driving, the car hit the 16-year-old victim at Chulhainagar area under Rupaspur police station. The victim got trapped in one of back wheels of the car and bumper. While some passersby tried to stop the car, the vehicle sped away.

By the time the car was intercepted, the victim’s body was severely mangled.

Superintendent of Police Patna (City) P K Das said: “The two youths had no driving licenses. They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash and negligent driving.”