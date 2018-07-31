Bihar: Biker splashes mud on another, beaten to death

Witnesses told police that while Vinod was able to save himself, his father was severely beaten and died on way to hospital. The biker and his supporters fled. Witnesses told police that while Vinod was able to save himself, his father was severely beaten and died on way to hospital. The biker and his supporters fled.

A 50-year-old man was beaten to death after his motorcycle reportedly splashed mud on another biker in Sasaram, Rohtas, Monday.

Jai Govind Mahto, a resident of Takiya Bazaar Samiti in Mufassil police station, was going to a bank with his son Vinod Mahto (25) to withdraw money when the incident happened. While Vinod was driving through a waterlogged stretch of the road, his vehicle splashed mud on another biker. Vinod stopped his motorcycle and both father and son argued with the unidentified biker. While they argued, acquaintances of the biker joined in, and allegedly beat up Jai Govind and Vinod. Witnesses told police that while Vinod was able to save himself, his father was severely beaten and died on way to hospital. The biker and his supporters fled.

Mufassil police station in-charge Jay Narayan Singh said: “It looks like road rage. We have booked two unknown people and sent the body for post-mortem. We are conducting raids to arrest the suspects.”

