Seven workers injured as beam launcher collapses during bridge construction in Bihar’s Vaishali

The incident comes four months after a portion of the Vikramshila Bridge over the Ganga, connecting Bhagalpur and Mavgachhia, and Seemanchal and the Kosi belt in Bihar, caved in on May 4.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 02:50 PM IST
A leg of one of the labourers got crushed in the incident and rescuers had to use a machine to set him free, police said.A leg of one of the labourers got crushed in the incident and rescuers had to use a machine to set him free, police said.
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Seven people were injured after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday. Three of the injured have been moved to Sadar Hospital, said the Superintendent of Police, Vaishali, Shubhank Mishra.

The bridge is part of the Bharatmala project.

No casualties have been reported so far. Four people sustained minor injuries in the accident that took place due to a suspected technical fault while loading some material with the help of a girder launcher, police said.

The exact cause of the accident and sequence of events will be clear after a detailed investigation, they added.

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A leg of one of the labourers got crushed in the incident, and rescuers had to use a machine to set him free, police said.

Attacking the state government, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav wrote on X: “Another bridge collapse in Bihar! Substandard construction material, irregularity in safety audits and corrupt character of NDA leaders are responsible for such incidents. As expected, the corrupt NDA government will now get busy in cover-up.”

The incident comes four months after a portion of the Vikramshila Bridge over the Ganga, connecting Bhagalpur and Mavgachhia, and Seemanchal and the Kosi belt in Bihar, caved in on May 4.

In 2024, 10 bridges had collapsed within a fortnight across the state, following which the government had suspended 15 engineers from the water resources and rural works departments for alleged negligence.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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