Seven workers injured as beam launcher collapses during bridge construction in Bihar’s Vaishali

A leg of one of the labourers got crushed in the incident and rescuers had to use a machine to set him free, police said.

Seven people were injured after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday. Three of the injured have been moved to Sadar Hospital, said the Superintendent of Police, Vaishali, Shubhank Mishra.

The bridge is part of the Bharatmala project.

No casualties have been reported so far. Four people sustained minor injuries in the accident that took place due to a suspected technical fault while loading some material with the help of a girder launcher, police said.

The exact cause of the accident and sequence of events will be clear after a detailed investigation, they added.

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A leg of one of the labourers got crushed in the incident, and rescuers had to use a machine to set him free, police said.