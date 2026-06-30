‘Your daughter, you search for her’: How a family’s search for missing woman ended in a brutal murder in Bihar

The father of Priyanka Kumari, who got married in 2021 and had three daughters, has alleged that she was repeatedly harassed by her in-laws for not giving birth to a son. (Representative Image)

26-year-old woman who was reported missing by her father was allegedly murdered and dismembered in Bihar’s Banka district, with police recovering her severed head and later her torso during the investigation. Her husband, mother-in-law and a juvenile relative have been taken into custody, and police are searching for the remaining accused.

The father of Priyanka Kumari, who got married in 2021 and had three daughters, has alleged that she was repeatedly harassed by her in-laws for not giving birth to a son.

Belhar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ravindra Mohan Prasad said police received information on June 28 that Priyanka, wife of Vivek Pandit and a resident of Ranga village under Jalebiya Mod police station limits, had been missing since the evening of June 27.