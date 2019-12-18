Patna: After allegation of dowry, Rabri Devi says was attacked by daughter-in-law

On December 15, Aishwarya Rai came out of Rabri’s residence and alleged she was tortured by her. (File) On December 15, Aishwarya Rai came out of Rabri’s residence and alleged she was tortured by her. (File)

A day after former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai accused her of demanding dowry and of harassment, the wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad complained to the police that Rai attacked her on December 15. Police said they were looking into Rabri’s complaint, which was made on Monday and is yet to be converted into an FIR.

Rai, the estranged wife of former state health minister Tej Pratap Yadav, had been living in her in-laws’ house. A Patna family court is currently hearing Tej Pratap’s divorce plea.

On December 15, Rai came out of Rabri’s residence and alleged she was tortured by her. She later lodged a case against Rabri and others under IPC Sections 498 A (dowry harassment) and 323 (causing hurt). Patna SSP Garima Malik said, “We are looking into the matter as there has been complaint from both sides.” Meanwhile, Rai’s father and former state minister Chandrika Rai said, “I had never imagined such ill- treatment (would be meted out) to my daughter in Lalu Prasad’s house. Now, we have to fight it out legally, socially and politically.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App