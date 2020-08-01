Six children among 9 dead in Bihar boat mishaps

While six people — including four children aged between nine and 11 years — from Parsauni Malahi village died in a boat accident on Friday morning. (Representational) While six people — including four children aged between nine and 11 years — from Parsauni Malahi village died in a boat accident on Friday morning. (Representational)

Nine people, including four children, died in two boat incidents on the Gandak river in Bihar’s Gopalganj district in the last 24 hours.

While six people — including four children aged between nine and 11 years — from Parsauni Malahi village died in a boat accident on Friday morning, three from Baikunthpur died on Thursday as their boat capsized. The Gopalganj district administration has stopped ferrying of private boats after the incidents.

