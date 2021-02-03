Patna: 2 MLAs meet Bihar Deputy CM, RJD says party unbreakable

While RJD called it a “normal meeting” of politicians from the opposite camps, Deputy CM Prasad said the two RJD MLAs had met him as public representatives but “anything was possible in politics”. (Representational)

RJD MLAs Chandra Shekhar and Vibha Devi on Tuesday met senior BJP leader and Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, fuelling speculation about simmering discontent in the RJD.

While Nawada MLA Vibha Devi did not explain the reason for her meeting, Madhepura legislator Chandrashekhar said, “Tarkishore Prasad and I are from the same Kosi-Seemanchal region. We share good personal rapport. I know him as a very nice man… No political meaning should be taken out of our meeting.”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “RJD is unbreakable. It is NDA that can fall apart very soon. Just wait for cabinet expansion. There are many disgruntled elements. NDA must not worry about it and try to keep its flock together.”

Last month, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav had said the RJD would split soon. A few senior RJD leaders, including former MP Sitaram Yadav, joined the BJP last week.

Meanwhile, there is still no clarity on whether the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) would merge with JD(U) or lend it outside support. But RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha looks all set to become MLC and minister in either case.