Stones pelted, trains stopped: Early morning chaos at Patna’s Patliputra station ahead of excise constable exam

Job aspirants demand special trains, but authorities claim arrangements were already made. Police use force to disperse crowd.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
5 min readPatnaJun 14, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Patliputra Railway Station in Patna witnessed chaos ahead of the Bihar Police Prohibition Excise Constable examination as a large crowd of candidates gathered, leading to train disruptions, stone-pelting and police intervention.Patliputra Railway Station in Patna witnessed chaos ahead of the Bihar Police Prohibition Excise Constable examination as a large crowd of candidates gathered, leading to train disruptions, stone-pelting and police intervention.
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Tensions prevailed in Patliputra Railway Station in Patna on Sunday after a large crowd of those travelling to appear for the Bihar Police Prohibition (Excise) Constable examination gathered at the station in the early hours of the day, leading to disruptions, stone-pelting and damage to property. Police later used force to disperse the crowd and restore normalcy.

According to officials, the unrest began when a group of exam candidates and others assembled at the station in large numbers. Authorities said some individuals repeatedly pulled the emergency chains on trains and demanded special trains. Officials also alleged that candidates who were willing to travel for the examination were being prevented from boarding trains.

Patna District Magistrate Dr Thiyagarajan S M said authorities received information late at night about disturbances at the station and rushed to the spot.

“Late at night, we received information that some people were creating unrest at the railway station. We reached the spot and dispersed the crowd using mild force. The situation is now completely peaceful and under control, and there is no further problem,” he said.

Thiyagarajan said some people were protesting over issues related to train arrangements. “Although special trains had been arranged and two special trains were already stationed there, some anti-social elements reportedly mixed in with the protesters and began pelting stones,” he said, adding that peace was restored after police intervention.

Central Range (Patna) Inspector General of Police Jitendra Rana said around 200 to 250 students had gathered and were preventing a train from departing.

“There were around 200–250 students here who were preventing the train from departing. When police, along with the RPF, GRP and district police force, tried to persuade them to clear the way, some of them resorted to stone-pelting,” Rana said.

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He said police then took necessary action to prevent harm to life and property. “Following the intervention, the crowd was dispersed, and all trains have now resumed operations,” he said.

Asked whether any police personnel were injured during the stone-pelting, Rana acknowledged that some personnel were hit by stones but said there was “no serious injury or major issue”.

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East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relations Officer Saraswati Chandra said a large number of candidates appearing for the Bihar Excise Constable examination had assembled at Patliputra station and stopped Train No. 12488 (Seemanchal Express). While many students had boarded the train, a section of “so-called students” allegedly attempted to create disturbances.

Chandra said the number of such individuals was estimated at around 150 by police, and that mild force was used to remove them from the station premises.

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He said railway authorities had anticipated heavy passenger movement and had arranged a special train for Katihar as early as 2.30 am. The train subsequently departed at 5.47 am.

“The situation is completely under control and normal,” Chandra said, adding that examinees would also be able to return after the examination through special train services.

Special trains

Providing details of the railway’s arrangements, he said Danapur Division had kept 10 special trains on standby, while Samastipur Division had arranged six more. Information regarding these services was being disseminated through social media platforms, he said.

“We were aware that there would be a large crowd and immediately announced special train services. However, students wanted to travel by the regular trains, and many had even already boarded the Seemanchal Express. There was sufficient room on the train, but despite that, some so-called students, who may also include anti-social elements, attempted to create disturbances,” Chandra said.

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He said that after a mild lathi-charge was carried out, some individuals attempted stone-pelting, following which force was used to bring the situation under control.

Chandra claimed that all passengers remained safe and that no passenger injuries had been reported. He said the civil police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were jointly investigating the incident.

“CCTV footage and video recordings from the time of the incident are being examined and those involved are being identified. Appropriate action will be taken against whoever is found responsible,” he said.

The railway official further said that 16 special trains had been kept ready through the day to connect different districts across Bihar and facilitate travel for examination candidates.

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Officials said train operations have since normalised and the situation at the station remains peaceful. Authorities are continuing to scrutinise CCTV footage and other evidence to identify those involved in the violence and vandalism.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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