Patkura Assembly election results LIVE updates: BJD candidate leading by over 11,791 votes

Counting of votes has begun Wednesday for Odisha’s Patkura Assembly constituency which went to vote on July 20. BJP’s Bijoy Mohapatra is locked in a tight contest with BJD nominee Sabitri Agarwal, widow of former MLA Bed Prakash Agarwal.

Mohapatra contested from the seat in his bid to make an entry into the state assembly almost after two decades. However, Agarwal has established a lead of 11,791 votes over him at the end of the seventh round of counting. Tight security has been deployed at Kendrapara Autonomous College, the counting centre. The entire counting process is being videographed as per ECI directions.

Polling in Patkura Assembly seat was initially scheduled for April 29, but it could not be held because of the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwal on April 20. The ECI had then fixed May 19 as the new date for the polls in Patkura. However, it was further postponed following Cyclone Fani that barreled through the state’s coastal districts.