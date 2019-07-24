Toggle Menu
Patkura Assembly election results LIVE updates: BJD candidate leading by over 11,791 votes

Polling in Patkura Assembly seat was initially scheduled on April 29, but it could not be held because of the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwal on April 20.

BJP’s Bijoy Mohapatra and BJD nominee Sabitri Agarwal. (Source: Twitter)

Counting of votes has begun Wednesday for Odisha’s Patkura Assembly constituency which went to vote on July 20. BJP’s Bijoy Mohapatra is locked in a tight contest with BJD nominee Sabitri Agarwal, widow of former MLA Bed Prakash Agarwal.

Mohapatra contested from the seat in his bid to make an entry into the state assembly almost after two decades. However, Agarwal has established a lead of 11,791 votes over him at the end of the seventh round of counting. Tight security has been deployed at Kendrapara Autonomous College, the counting centre. The entire counting process is being videographed as per ECI directions.

Polling in Patkura Assembly seat was initially scheduled for April 29, but it could not be held because of the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwal on April 20. The ECI had then fixed May 19 as the new date for the polls in Patkura. However, it was further postponed following Cyclone Fani that barreled through the state’s coastal districts.

Live Blog

Follow LIVE updates as counting begins in Patkura constituency

For CM Naveen Patnaik, Patkura is a prestige battle: BJD MP

Several BJD leaders say that for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Patkura is a prestige battle. “One reason is to keep out (BJP candidate) Bijoy Mohapatra (from the Assembly). Secondly, BJD will do everything to score yet another victory in its bastion of Kendrapara,” said a BJD MP.

BJD's Sabitri  Agarwal ahead of BJP

While BJD's Sabitri  Agarwal has polled 42,037 votes, Mohapatra secured 30,246 at the end of the seventh round of counting. Congress candidate Jayanta Kumar Mohanty has so far secured 1,107 votes in the politically sensitive constituency located in coastal Kendrapara district.

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik tells minister to submit report cards of their depts every month

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)

Despite winning 112 of 146 seats in the Assembly, the BJD is going all out to win the contest for Patkura Assembly seat, which could not vote in the Assembly elections due to the death of the party’s candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla.

Patkura’s then incumbent MLA Agarwalla passed away days before the constituency (under the Kendrapara Lok Sabha) voted in the fourth phase of 2019 General Elections. The BJD went on to win the Lok Sabha contest and six underlying Assembly contests.

