Patients’ relative rams truck inside Gurugram hospital premises, several vehicles damaged

A case has been registered, however, no arrest has been made so far. (Video screengrab)

A man allegedly rammed his pick-up truck inside the premises of a Gurugram hospital, damaging several vehicles. The incident was caught on camera, which shows the driver repeatedly ramming his truck inside the premises of Balaji Hospital at Basai Chowk.

“A man rammed his vehicle at least 7-8 times inside our hospital. Medical store & 10-15 vehicles were damaged. The driver is a relative of 2 patients, who were being treated. We called up police and they’re investigating the case,” Dr Balwan Singh, Director, Balaji Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.

A man rammed his vehicle at least 7-8 times inside our hospital. Medical store & 10-15 vehicles were damaged. The driver is relative of 2 patients, who were being treated. We called up police & they’re investigating the case: Dr Balwan Singh, Director, Balaji Hospital, Gurugram https://t.co/2ry73Hb6Bq pic.twitter.com/HILfx3Ik70 — ANI (@ANI)

The driver of the pick-up truck is said to be a relative of two patients who were treated at the hospital.

#WATCH Gurugram: CCTV footage shows a man ramming his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital premises at Basai Chowk after a tussle between members of the same family over the treatment of 2 elderly patients. Case registered, no arrest made yet (CCTV footage from 18/12/2020) pic.twitter.com/jjf6jAK8Yr — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

