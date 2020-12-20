scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Patients’ relative rams truck inside Gurugram hospital premises, several vehicles damaged

The driver of the pick-up truck is said to be a relative of two patients who were treated at the hospital.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2020 11:38:29 am
A case has been registered, however, no arrest has been made so far. (Video screengrab)

A man allegedly rammed his pick-up truck inside the premises of a Gurugram hospital, damaging several vehicles. The incident was caught on camera, which shows the driver repeatedly ramming his truck inside the premises of Balaji Hospital at Basai Chowk.

“A man rammed his vehicle at least 7-8 times inside our hospital. Medical store & 10-15 vehicles were damaged. The driver is a relative of 2 patients, who were being treated. We called up police and they’re investigating the case,” Dr Balwan Singh, Director, Balaji Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.

The driver of the pick-up truck is said to be a relative of two patients who were treated at the hospital.

A case has been registered, however, no arrest has been made so far.

