Patient’s body found 500 m from UP hospital, kin allege negligence

Prayagraj police found the body of a 60-year-old Covid patient around 500 metres away from Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, where he was being treated since July 23, on Sunday night.

No external injury was found on the body, said Circle Officer, Prayagraj, Amit Kumar Srivastava. The cause of the death is not clear as the post-mortem report is awaited.

The patient’s family alleged that he fled because of negligence and harassment by the hospital staff. The hospital, however, denied the allegations and said doctors are putting in all efforts.

On Friday, a 27-year-old Covid patient had slit his wrist inside the bathroom of the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment since July 21.

The 60-year-old patient, a retired government employee, was admitted to the hospital with breathlessness and high fever. On Saturday afternoon, the hospital staff found him missing from his bed and informed the police and his family after failing to find him.

“My father was regularly being harassed by the hospital staff following which he got upset. They did not take care of his health by not giving proper food and medicines. He had told me about this over phone,” said his daughter.

Swaroop Rani Hospital is affiliated to Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, located on the same campus.

Principal of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Dr SP Sigh said, “We all are working in a critical conditions and hospital staff are ensuring that all patients get proper treatment. We have helped many patients recover. This patient was also showing signs of recovery, but we could not understand why he left…”

