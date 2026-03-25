A patient went missing from Jamshedpur hospital. 10 days later, body found on premises, cannula still attached

A five-member inquiry committee has been constituted by the MGM Medical College and Hospital administration in Jamshedpur to probe the death of a missing patient whose decomposed body was found within the premises days after he went untraceable.

The development follows the recovery of the body of a patient who had gone missing days earlier from within the premises itself. His decomposed body was found lying inside the campus, with the patient’s family raising questions about how he remained untraced for nearly a week and was eventually discovered within the hospital grounds without the administration noticing.

Officials told The Indian Express that the committee was formed on the direction of the hospital principal. Deputy Superintendent Jujhar Manjhi said internal findings would emerge only after the probe begins.