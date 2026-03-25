A patient went missing from Jamshedpur hospital. 10 days later, body found on premises, cannula still attached

A five-member inquiry committee has been constituted by the MGM Medical College and Hospital administration in Jamshedpur to probe the death of a missing patient whose decomposed body was found within the premises days after he went untraceable.
The development follows the recovery of the body of a patient who had gone missing days earlier from within the premises itself. His decomposed body was found lying inside the campus, with the patient’s family raising questions about how he remained untraced for nearly a week and was eventually discovered within the hospital grounds without the administration noticing.
Officials told The Indian Express that the committee was formed on the direction of the hospital principal. Deputy Superintendent Jujhar Manjhi said internal findings would emerge only after the probe begins.
Yadav (54), a resident of Bagbera, had been admitted on March 13. According to hospital officials, he was untraceable from mid-March and was last seen around March 16 based on inputs from CCTV review. “We have only seen the GSP (general surveillance) inputs at a superficial level so far. A detailed internal inquiry will now be conducted. I am also a member of the committee. This is a serious issue of negligence and a matter of probe,” Manjhi said.
However, the family alleges that Yadav went missing as early as the morning of March 15, a day after admission, and that despite repeated appeals, the hospital administration failed to act for nine days. The patient’s son, Abhay Yadav, said CCTV footage showed his father walking towards the main gate on the night of March 14, after which he could not be traced.
According to officials, the body was recovered Monday night from within the hospital campus near the boundary wall of a laboratory, lying amidst garbage in a decomposed state. A cannula was still attached to his hand, indicating he had been undergoing treatment at the time of his disappearance.
Family members have alleged a conspiracy, claiming Yadav was murdered and his body dumped inside the campus. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the family, reportedly on March 18, and sent the body for postmortem.
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The MGM police station in-charge said an FIR has been lodged by the family under unnatural death. “We have registered the case and the probe is ongoing on how the patient’s body was found lying inside the hospital campus,” he said.
Manjhi said he did not currently have access to the relevant files. “Meanwhile the inquiry committee members are yet to be formally notified, with communication expected ahead of the first meeting on Saturday.
Following the incident, the hospital administration has announced a series of safety measures, including restricting patient movement after 9 pm, mandating attendants, and introducing nurse supervision for those without attendants, along with infrastructural changes such as installing window grills and locks.
Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.
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Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.
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He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy.
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