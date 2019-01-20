Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel to get married on Jan 26-27

Patidar quota leader, Hardik Patel, is all set to get married at a simple wedding ceremony in Surendranagar district on January 26-27. Hardik’s father, Bharat Patel, and his close aide Nikhil Savani confirmed the development.

Advertising

The 25-year-old will be tying the knot with Kinjal Patel with whom he has been engaged for sometime now. Kinjal, one or two years younger than Hardik, is originally from Viramgam and her family has settled in Surat.

Hardik is also a native of Chandan Nagari, a small village in Viramgam town of Ahmedabad district.

While Hardik could not be reached for his comment on the development, his father Bharat Patel said, “Yes, they will be getting married at Digsar village in Surendranagar district on January 27.”

Hardik’s father said that the family would have liked to marry him at Umiya Dham in Unjha, the main temple of reigning deity of Kadva Patidars, Goddess Umiya. “However, it is not possible since Hardik has been banned from entering Unjha by the court,” the Bharat Patel said.

According to Bharat Patel, Kinjal belongs to Parikh-Patel community. “She is a graduate and currently pursuing her Law degree,” he added.

Advertising

Sources said that the two-day wedding ceremony is likely to be a low-key affair with only 50 persons from each side participating in it.