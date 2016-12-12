Hardik Patel meets Gujjar leader Bainsla, supports reservation demand by Gujjars

Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel (above). Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel (above).

Days after the Rajasthan High Court struck down Special Backward Classes quota to Gujjars and four other communities, Gujarat’s Patidar reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel on Sunday met Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla in Karauli district and extended his support to the community in their demand for reservation under Special Backward Classes (SBCs).

“They should first ask the government to respond on why they didn’t get the SBC Act included in the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution (to make it immune to judicial scrutiny),” Patel told mediapersons in Karauli.

Watch what else is making news:

On Friday, the Rajasthan High Court had struck down the notification for five per cent reservation to Gujjars and four other castes under the SBC Act introduced last year by the Rajasthan government, observing that reservation should not be provided “to achieve political goals,” and finding several flaws in the process of extending reservation to the five communities under the Act.

“The job of the government has been reduced to just give us assurances, be it state or Centre,” Patel said. “We are with Gujjars and are ready to fight along their side. Not just Rajasthan, but the entire nation is with them in their just demand,” Patel said.

Patel was on his way to Haridwar when he made a quick stop at Bainsla’s residence in Karauli. While Hardik had sought reservation for the Patels under OBC category in Gujarat, the Gujjars in Rajasthan already enjoy reservation as OBCs but have been seeking higher reservation through creation of the SBC category.

“It was a courtesy call but we are thankful to him for boosting our morale,” Bainsla told The Indian Express.

“Be it Gujarat, Rajasthan or any other state, it is time to fight together. Because the government only gives false assurances and delays it endlessly,” said Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Himmat Singh.

“The government is again assuring us that the SBC Act will be included in the Ninth Schedule of Constitution. But for 15 months all they have done was sit on it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s Social Justice and Empower-ment Minister Arun Chaturvedi said: We have invited Bainsla for talks on December 15. We want to convey that we are doing whatever we can to give them reservation.”

Note ban right move but no surgical strike on black money: Hardik Patel

New Delhi: The Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Sunday said demonetisation is the right decision to curb black money but cannot be termed as a surgical strike against wealth amassed illegally.

“As far as curbing black money is concerned, it is the right decision but it is not a surgical strike against the wealth amassed illegally.

“I could not see the son of Jaitley, Adani or Ambani in the queues. I saw only farmers and poor people there,” Patel said.

Asked whether he supported demonetisation, he said, “It is a welcome step against corruption. But if it is merely a gimmick then it is not good.”

It is okay if the government continues with the note ban but it should also address the problems of farmers and the poor, the Patidar leader said.

Asked if he will join protests against demonetisation, he said, “No. I will not protest demonetisation. I will protest corruption.”

At a “Kisan Panchayat” organised by suspended AAP MLA from Bijwasan Col Devendra Sehrawat, Patel claimed that there is no development in Gujarat and the state is reeling under “a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore”. ENS

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App