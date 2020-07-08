Patiala soldier killed in Pulwama gunfight: Last rites held with full military honours

A military unit gave a guard of honour to the deceased soldier and Patiala Army station commander Brigadier Partap Singh Ranawat. A military unit gave a guard of honour to the deceased soldier and Patiala Army station commander Brigadier Partap Singh Ranawat.

The last rites of Naik Rajwinder Singh, 30, from 53 Rashtriya Rifles (24 Punjab Regiment) who died in a gunfight battling terrorists in Pulwama of Jammu & Kashmir Tuesday, were held with full military honours at his native village Dodra of Samana tehsil in Patiala Wednesday.

His father Avtar Singh, mother Mohinder Kaur, brother Balwant Singh and the entire village paid him last tributes and bid final adieu with a salute. The mortal remains of the soldier reached his native village Wednesday, wrapped in Tricolour. Slogans such as ‘Shaheed Naik Rajwinder Singh amar rahe, amar rahe’ were raised by the villagers as the body was taken for final rites to the cremation ground.

The body was airlifted to Chandigarh from where it reached his village via Patiala military station. A huge procession, hailing sacrifice of the soldier, was taken out by the villagers as they walked along the vehicle carrying his mortal remains.

The last rites were held with full military honours. The representatives of Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur also laid the wreaths. Shutrana MLA Nirmal Singh laid a wreath on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

A military unit gave a guard of honour to the deceased soldier and Patiala Army station commander Brigadier Partap Singh Ranawat handed over the Tricolour to the deceased soldier’s mother.

Rajwinder had joined 24 Punjab Regiment of Indian Army in March 2011. Earlier, he was posted in Nagaland and for around nine months, he had been posted in J&K where he died fighting terrorists in Pulwama on Monday.

