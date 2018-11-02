Patiala police bust Pak-sponsored module, one held

The Patiala Police on Thursday said that they have busted a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist module, Khalistan Gadar Force, and arrested one person. The module was working for Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) under the guise of “Referendum 2020”.

Advertising

A pistol, a hand grenade, a black motorcycle and letter pads belonging to Khalistan Gadar Force and other banned terrorist organisations were recovered from accused Shabnamdeep Singh. The police said that the arrested accused was planning to attack police stations and crowded places during the ongoing festival season.

DGP Suresh Arora said with the arrest, Punjab police have blown up Pakistan ISI’s nexus with Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s campaign for Sikh Referendum 2020.

“The arrest of Shabnamdeep proves once again that SFJ continues to spearhead and promote the ‘Sikh Referendum 2020’ campaign through violence and arson. The organisation is patently preying on the poor, illiterate and devout Sikh youth from the Punjab countryside and radicalising them. The SFJ is using their poverty and credulity as cannon fodder to unleash violence and promote secessionist acts in the state,” said the DGP, appealing to Punjab’s youth not to fall into the trap of such anti-national forces out to destroy their lives by pushing them into violence and arson.