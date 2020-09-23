Patiala, Badal village ‘pakka morchas’ lifted to let union footsoldiers focus on Sept 25 bandh

Protesters at a 'Pakka Morcha' in Badal village on September 22, 2020.

The ‘pakka morchas’ against Centre’s farm Bills at Badal village and Patiala’s PUDA ground were lifted on Tuesday ahead of the September 25 Punjab bandh. BKU (Ugrahan), the outfit behind the ‘pakka morchas’, said that the protest was being ended so that activists can focus on the forthcoming statewide bandh.

Further, a ‘rail roko’ has also been announced from September 24-26, and a road blockade on September 25.

“For all these duties, pakka morchas which were organised since September 15 at Badal village and Patiala’s PUDA ground have been postponed for the time being. We have not yet decided as to when will we be organising pakka morchas at these two places again, but our agitation against three farm bills will continue through various other means,” said Joginder Singh, president, BKU (Ugrahan).

Incidentally, pakka dharnas were lifted on 8th day and on the same day when Rajya Sabha passed the third farm bill on essential commodities.

Meanwhile, over 30 farmer unions have joined hands together to fight for this common cause against Union government and in future many joint programmes will be announced, told Sukhdev Singh, general secretary, BKU (Ugrahan). In addition to this, a joint meeting of all the farmer unions will also take place at Moga on Wednesday in which future course of action will be decided, revealed Jagamohan Singh Patiala, working committee member of the All India Kisan Sangrash Coordination committee (AIKSCC).

Meanwhile, farmer unions have refused to take any political support for their dharans and Punjab bandh and have declared that no political representative can be part of their protests or dharnas. However, ShiromanI Akali Dal on its own has announced a road blockade on September 25. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal will also be part of these protests.

AAP and Congress have also extended support to farmers’ protests. Both parties had earlier organised tractor marches in support of farmers and Congress had even organised district level dharnas on Monday against farm bills in Punjab.

