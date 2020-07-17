Pathankot cop booked for rights violation after 4 years moves SC for relief

On Thursday, while taking up DSP Paramvir Singh plea, the SC observed: “The follow up to these directions is important. (Representational) On Thursday, while taking up DSP Paramvir Singh plea, the SC observed: “The follow up to these directions is important. (Representational)

A Pathankot cop recently booked in a case of illegal detention of two persons on orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has moved the apex court against the HC order. On Thursday, while allowing DSP Paramvir Singh to file special leave petition in the matter, the Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Union government on its earlier directive to put up CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuse.

A three judge bench issued a notice to Ministry of Home Affairs on 2018 directive that a Central Oversight Body (COB) be set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs forthwith. Court had also directed that the COB may then issue appropriate directions so as to ensure that use of videography becomes a reality in a phased manner and in first phase of implementation by July 15, 2018, crime scene videography must be introduced at least at some places as per viability and priority determined by the COB.

“….to check human rights abuse CCTV cameras be installed in all police stations as well as in prisons. There is need for a further direction that in every state an oversight mechanism be created whereby an independent committee can study the CCTV camera footages and periodically publish report of its observations. Let the COB issue appropriate instructions in this regard at the earliest,” the court had then ordered, asking that compliance be ensured by the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs as well as Home Secretaries of all the state governments.

On Thursday, while taking up DSP Paramvir Singh plea, the SC observed: “The follow up to these directions is important.

We, therefore, issue notice to Union Ministry of Home Affairs…We appoint Shri Siddharth Dave, learned senior counsel as amicus curiae to assist us on large question.”

The Indian Express had reported Thursday that after a delay of four years, Pathankot police has registered an FIR against DSP Paramvir Singh Saini and five others on the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court for keeping two persons in illegal confinement.

