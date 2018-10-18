Pathankot airbase attack: 1st prosecution witness deposes

The court fixed December 12 and 13 for the next hearing of the case. The court fixed December 12 and 13 for the next hearing of the case.

The first prosecution witness (PW) in the Pathankot airbase attack deposed in a special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday. The witness- warrant officer M S Rawat told the court that the attack was carried out by terrorists of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The court fixed December 12 and 13 for the next hearing of the case.

The court also dismissed an application moved by former Punjab Police Superintendent of Police (SP) Salwinder Singh in which he requested the court to allow him to sell his Mahindra Scorpio SUV, which was used by the terrorists to reach the Air Force base.

NIA officials said they would produce the case property, which include the arms and ammunition in the court on the next hearing. Not a single witness had deposed in the case so far.

NIA’s senior prosecutor Surinder Singh told The Indian Express that M S Rawat told the court that on the night of January 2, 2016 he saw the terrorists who were firing inside the Air Force base. He added that M S Rawat was present in the mess.

“M S Rawat is the first PW who deposed in the case so far. We could not produce the case property on Wednesday so we requested the court to hear the case for two days following which the court decided the next dates accordingly,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App