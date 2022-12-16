scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Pathaan song row: Now, Smriti Irani’s ‘Miss India’ video at centre of fresh TMC, BJP clash

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee called TMC National Spokesperson Riju Dutta a "misogynist", whereas he called BJP leaders "hypocrites".

smriti iraniUnion Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A 1998 video featuring Union Minister Smriti Irani at the ‘Miss India’ contest has become the centre of a Twitter fight between leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even as the controversy over the music video of ‘Besharam Rang’, a song from the upcoming film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone rages on.

Responding to a tweet by BJP IT Cell head and West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya, TMC national spokesperson Riju Dutta posted a video of Irani from the swimsuit round of the beauty pageant.

This led to Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from Hooghly, calling Dutta a “misogynist”. “Men like him are responsible for rising crime against women,” she said, adding that they “resent successful women and their rise.”

Dutta then accused Chatterjee of hypocrisy, saying that BJP has one set of standards for some women and another for others.

He also referred to the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, saying that BJP called rapists “sanskari brahmins”.

Later, Chatterjee told news agency ANI that TMC has “no respect for women despite their CM being a woman”. She added that it was “unfortunate” and “distasteful” that the party was using old videos of women who are successful.

Meanwhile, Dutta told ANI that TMC did not have a problem with whatever Irani chose to wear, stating that it was her right to do so. He said that the party opposes “BJP’s moral policing and selective outrage against certain people,” adding that he had shown them the mirror.

The ‘Besharam Rang’ song row has been going on since Wednesday, when Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took aim at Deepika Padukone and warned that if visuals from the song were not “corrected”, Pathaan might not be permitted release in the state.

“The outfits that have been worn in the song are objectionable. It is evident that polluted minds are behind filming this song. Anyway, Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of the tukde-tukde gang when she went to JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) protests and that is why I would like to request that they should correct the visuals of the song, correct the costumes, or else the permission to release this film in MP should be given or not will be a thinkable question,” he said.

Later, eminent film personalities like Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda and veteran actor Prakash Raj expressed their displeasure at Mishra’s remarks. While Yarlagadda said, “We are hitting rock bottom now!” while quote-tweeting a post with the minister’s statements, Raj called out the ‘andh bhakts’ who are ‘colour blind’.

Amid this controversy, the film’s lead actor Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the “narrowness” driving social media at the inauguration ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

“Cinema and advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human emotions and experience. The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect the cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now,” Khan said.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 08:20:21 pm
Next Story

Activists meet SP College principal, cops to demand cancellation of event to launch book on Malegaon blast accused

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close