Amid Pathaan song row, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says ‘bajrangi gunde’ roaming around in saffron to extort money

Amid the row over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s new song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the movie Pathaan, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Monday said that it was one thing to wear clothes of a certain colour and another to imbibe the religious thought associated with it.

“Sadhus adopt the colour saffron when they have sacrificed everything, including their families. Now, these bajrangi gunde (goons) roam around wearing saffron clothes. Someone tell me, what have they sacrificed for the sake of the society? Or their families? In fact, they are wearing the colour for extortion purposes,” the Congress leader told reporters.

Baghel also took a dig at leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they are also actors and have performed in the colour saffron.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. The movie has run into controversy since its first song, ‘Besharam Rang’, released earlier this week. The song, featuring the two lead actors, was criticised by certain sections and leaders for being ‘provocative’ and ‘hurting Hindu sentiments‘.

Right-wing bodies in parts of the country have demanded that the upcoming movie be banned. Protests have also been organised against the film.