scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Amid Pathaan song row, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says ‘bajrangi gunde’ roaming around in saffron to extort money

Speaking to reporters, Baghel also said that only those who have decided to sacrifice everything adopt the colour saffron.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Express File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Amid the row over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s new song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the movie Pathaan, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Monday said that it was one thing to wear clothes of a certain colour and another to imbibe the religious thought associated with it.

“Sadhus adopt the colour saffron when they have sacrificed everything, including their families. Now, these bajrangi gunde (goons) roam around wearing saffron clothes. Someone tell me, what have they sacrificed for the sake of the society? Or their families? In fact, they are wearing the colour for extortion purposes,” the Congress leader told reporters.

Baghel also took a dig at leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they are also actors and have performed in the colour saffron.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. The movie has run into controversy since its first song, ‘Besharam Rang’, released earlier this week. The song, featuring the two lead actors, was criticised by certain sections and leaders for being ‘provocative’ and ‘hurting Hindu sentiments‘.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

Right-wing bodies in parts of the country have demanded that the upcoming movie be banned. Protests have also been organised against the film.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 02:08:13 pm
Next Story

Rohit Sharma to miss Dhaka Test – Report

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close