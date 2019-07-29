Path to $5 trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah

Praising the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the path to achieving the country’s target of being a USD 5-trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh, and expressed confidence that the state will contribute to it by becoming a USD 1-trillion economy.

Advertising

Shah, who was in Lucknow for the ground-breaking ceremony of about 250 projects worth Rs 65,000 crore, said in just one year after MoUs for about Rs 468 lakh crore worth projects was signed in February last year, the UP government has been able to start 25 per cent of the projects.

Claiming that even law and order situation has improved in the state in the past two years, Shah asked more investors to invest in the state promising “a magical change” in the time to come. “Yahan chamatkari pariwartan dikhega..,” said Shah, adding, “the path to becoming a USD 5-trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh, and I am sure that the state will contribute to it by becoming a USD 1-trillion economy.”

Last week, speaking in the Assembly during the debate on Supplementary Budget, Chief Minister Adityanath had said that though the target of USD 1-trillion economy was big, the state has the potential to become one as it has the requisite resources and manpower. Lauding Adityanath for “running a transparent government”, Shah said that despite objections of choosing him as the chief minister of a politically crucial state, which sends 80 members to Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felt that with his commitment and ability to do hard work, Adityanath can turn situations to his benefits.

“In 2017, people of Uttar Pradesh gave us the opportunity to form the government here, and BJP chose Yogi Adityanath as its leader. Then many people called as no one had expected that he would become the chief minister. I got a lot of phone calls where people told me that Yogi ji has not even headed a municipality, which was true.. he has not been a minister in any government…. But as the national president of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi felt that the one who has the dedication…can turn situations to his favour… Today, I can say with much satisfaction that the decision taken by the BJP was appropriate,” Shah said. —(With PTI Inputs)