Patel Bhawan now only NSC Sectt, CCS clears relocation of others

The offices of MoSPI Cabinet Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Minister of State Vijay Goel are also located there. The offices of MoSPI Cabinet Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Minister of State Vijay Goel are also located there.

The Sardar Patel Bhawan at Patel Chowk in the heart of New Delhi will now be home to only the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). The Indian Express has learnt that a decision to move out the other departments from the building — it also has offices of the Cabinet Secretariat, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Ministry of Panchayati Raj — was taken last week by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by the Prime Minister.

Sources said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has already begun the process to relocate the other offices. The CCS decision was taken on October 9 and thereafter a meeting was held at Nirman Bhawan, the headquarters of MoHUA, with officers of the

departments functioning from Sardar Patel Bhawan.

The offices of MoSPI Cabinet Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Minister of State Vijay Goel are also located there. The NSCS, whose functional head is National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, already occupies majority space in the five-floor building. Sources in the Directorate of Estates said the total space to be vacated by the other departments will be more than 1400 sq m and the building will now be for the exclusive use of the NSCS.

A part of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has already shifted to Jeevan Prakash Building on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and officials have started working from there. For the MoSPI ministers, sources said, there are moves to rent a new building of the Delhi Metro near the New Delhi railway station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App