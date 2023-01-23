Patanjali awarded Rs 4 cr project for ‘scientific exploration’ of floral diversity near Ganga banks

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), which comes under the Ministry of Jal Shakti and implements the government’s Namami Gange programme, has awarded a project worth Rs 4.32 crore to Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute and Patanjali Organic Research Institute. The project is aimed at “scientific exploration” of floral diversity near the Ganga river banks.

The executive committee of the NMCG, in its meeting on December 23, 2022, decided to allocate the project to Patanjali. “After discussions, the Executive Committee (EC) approved the proposal for issuing Administrative Approval and Expenditure Sanction (AA&ES) to implement the project by Patanjali Research Institute (PRI) and Patanjali Organic Research Institute (PoRI), Haridwar, Uttarakhand at an estimated cost of Rs 4,32,36,107/- for a duration of 18 months,” reads the minutes of the meeting chaired by NMCG director general G Asok Kumar.

“NMCG share of the project cost is Rs 2,41,50,545/- (56%) and share of PoRI of the cost is Rs 1,90,85,562/- (44%). It was also decided that the suggestions given by BSI and by the Committee members would be complied with by Patanjali,” it added. The minutes were circulated recently.

The records of the discussion show that Acharya Balkrishna, chairman of PoRI, Haridwar, presented the proposal on ‘Scientific exploration of floral diversity near the Ganga river banks for ethnobotanical purposes along with their conservation and economic development of the region via skill development programs region’. “He gave a brief of the broad activities of Patanjali in the field of R&D and informed their keenness to be part of Namami Gange Mission,” reads the minutes of the meeting.

As per the records, Acharya Balkrishna informed the committee that the project aims at carrying out “phytochemical analysis, floral survey, plantation, research and documentation of flora and fauna and aspects of commercial possibilities, including outreach /IEC for stakeholders.”

Records of the discussion show that one of the NMCG officials, the ED (admin), mentioned that Botanical Survey of India (BSI) has the “mandate of carrying out exploration, inventorization and documentation of phyto-diversity (including nonflowering plants)” in India and it does the “survey and documentation of traditional knowledge (ethnobotany) associated with plants.”

“Therefore, Patanjali should use the information available with BSI to avoid duplication of work already done by BSI. Further, some information on this could be available with Forest Research Institute, Dehradun and Ministry of AYUSH,” read the minutes.

Acharya Balakrishna agreed to coordinate with these agencies, the records of discussions noted. It further noted that NMCG officials informed the committee that the submitted proposal has been “reviewed” by the BSI.

According to the minutes, “Dr Pavan Kumar from PoRI made a detailed presentation of the proposal highlighting the need of the project and knowledge gaps to be addressed. He further stated that chemical analysis will be carried for select medicinal plant species for enumeration of medicinal benefits and possibility for commercial scale practices.”

“The diverse plant species will be investigated at the phytochemical level and the plant microbe interaction will be also addressed to understand the phytochemical diversity in both qualitative and quantitative approach. The water and soil quality parameters of the selected regions will be examined to understand the pollution level and its impact on floral diversity. Lastly, a novel approach will be taken to explore the unknown medicinal values of economically important plant species by Insilco analysis. The traditional medicines from important plants used by indigenous medical practitioners will also be documented,” reads the minutes.

The NMCG has given the project to the Patanjali institute days after it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Haridwar-based organisation. The NMCG and PoRI had signed an MoU on October 31, 2022 for the promotion and implementation of Arth Ganga, and the submitted proposal is in line with the Arth Ganga concept for funding under Namami Gange Mission-II. Arth Ganga mainly refers to “linking people with the river through the bridge of economy”.