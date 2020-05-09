Paswan on ration distribution: Don’t leave everything to Central Govt

Paswan’s comments come at a time when the issue of delay in distribution of pulses has been raised by the Opposition. (File photo) Paswan’s comments come at a time when the issue of delay in distribution of pulses has been raised by the Opposition. (File photo)

Blaming state governments for the delay in distribution of free foodgrain and pulses under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that states should not leave everything to the Centre and should work on “war footing”.

The minister told the media, “We are putting our maximum efforts. I want to reiterate that there is no dearth of foodgrain. If someone says there is a shortage, then I would say that state governments are responsible for the situation.”

Paswan said, “States can buy as much foodgrain as they want and distribute it to the people who do not have ration cards. They can use the funds available in State Disaster Relief Fund for the purpose…. States should take practical difficulties being faced in foodgrain distribution seriously. They should work on war footing.”

He said, “If we send something to your state, at least you should take the responsibility to distribute it in your state…. You can at least distribute it at local level.”

Paswan’s comments come at a time when the issue of delay in distribution of pulses has been raised by the Opposition.

