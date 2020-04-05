Paswan lauds FCI employees for ensuring supply amid lockdown

Union Minister and leader of BJP ally LJP Ram Vilas Paswan. (File) Union Minister and leader of BJP ally LJP Ram Vilas Paswan. (File)

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday appreciated the role of Food Corporation of India (FCI) employees in ensuring supply of wheat and rice throughout the country amid the lockdown. He also urged state governments to ensure the prompt supply of foodgrains to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

In a series of tweets, Paswan said, “All the State Governments are urged to ensure lifting and distribution of their quota of 5 kg foodgrains/beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for this month as soon as possible so that all beneficiaries get foodgrains on time.”

“Thanks to all FCI employees including depot level and regional level officers and 80 thousand labourers who are working day and night to ensure the supply of foodgrains throughout the country and due to their hard work foodgrains are reaching to 81 crore beneficiaries,” Paswan said in a separate tweet.

Meanwhile, Paswan’s son and president of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan has appealed to people to support the Prime Minister’s call for lighting candles or lamps at 9 pm on April 5 to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd