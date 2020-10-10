Paswan’s body flown to Patna, cremation today

Ram Vilas Paswan's body was flown to Patna.

Leaders from across party lines paid tribute to late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan after his body reached Patna airport on Friday.

Among those present were Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, Leader of Opposition in Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey (BJP). LJP leader Chirag Paswan paid floral tribute to his father. Tejashwi was seen consoling him.

Even as Covid safety norms were in place, there was a surge of supporters at Patna airport, with some of them chanting “Ram Vilas Paswan amar rahe (long live Ram Vilas Paswan)”.

People lined up along roads to pay their respects as the vehicle carrying Paswan’s body passed by. Scores of LJP leaders returned from their Assembly segments, where they had gone ahead of the Assembly polls, to bid their final farewell to the party patriarch.

The cremation will take place with full state honours on Saturday afternoon.

