Past govts never fulfilled promises, we will: Uttarakhand CM

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Friday promised to implement all the announcements made by the government, adding that past governments in the state made promises but never fulfilled them.

He was speaking at the BJP’s “Jan Ashirwad Rally” in Pauri Garhwal district’s Srinagar constituency where the party Friday launched its poll campaign. Several ministers and senior party leaders took part in the rally.

Dhami, who completes two months as CM on Saturday, said more than 120 projects have been completed in his 60 days in power.

Dhami had taken over as CM from Tirath Singh Rawat in July. Tirath Singh Rawat had himself replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat but was asked to resign in four months.

Dhami Friday said every announcement made in the past four-and-a-half years of BJP rule would be implemented. “Our work is not like that (of past governments)… in past governments, announcements were only made and never implemented on the ground. Every announcement made in my government will be implemented and a government order will be issued to make budgetary provision,” he said.

The BJP has ruled Uttarakhand thrice and Congress twice since its formation as a separate state. The BJP has also had the most number of Chief Ministers.

Dhami said earlier it was often complained that officers were not addressing the problems of people and public representatives. Dhami added that he has ordered the officers to meet people and redress between 10 am to 12 noon in their offices and redress their grievances.

Dhami also said Opposition leaders did nothing while they were in power but were raising questions on works of his government.

BJP state president Madan Kaushik said that the party under Dhami’s leadership was reaching out to masses to seek their blessings and would win over 60 seats.

BJP has started its campaign from Srinagar, the constituency of cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat who in 2017 had defeated Ganesh Godiyal, who is Congress’s new state president. Godiyal had defeated Dhan Singh Rawat on the same seat in 2012.

Dhami in his speech also announced the upgradation of Srinagar Nagar Palika as a municipal corporation.