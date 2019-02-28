Past govts didn’t think of memorial for jawans, PM Modi built war memorial: Rajnath Singh

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the people that sacrifices of CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack will not be in vain, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told BJP workers at a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur that the Indian Air Force had shown valour in their cross-border strike early on Tuesday.

Singh said Pakistan repeatedly claims that is has ended terror on its soil, but “if that is true, why do acts (of terror) like that in Pulwama keep taking place?”He said, “Our government is not weak, and whatever is needed for the country we will do. We will not bow down…we have respect for the armed forces. Previous governments did not even think of a memorial for jawans, but out Prime Minister has built a National War Memorial.”

Singh began his speech a little after 3 pm, almost simultaneously with the Ministry of External Affairs’ briefing in New Delhi, stating that an Air Force pilot was missing in action. The Congress has criticised the Home Minister for leaving his station in the national capital for a political function at such a critical juncture.

Addressing party workers, the minister said, “The Air Force attacked terror hubs in Pakistan, and not a single jawan or civilian was killed.” He also said that there are powers in Pakistan that are being funded “from across the border” that do not want development in Kashmir.

Referring to Chhattisgarh, he said that before the BJP formed the government for the first time in 2003, the state was considered one of the poorest, and that development was brought in under the party’s governments. The BJP, he said, accepted with humility the mandate for a change in government in the state, but the party will win all 11 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls. He also told BJP workers to ask questions of the Congress government in the state over their implementation of promises of a loan waiver and Rs 2,500 minimum support price for paddy.

Criticising Singh for attending a political function at this junction, Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, chief spokesperson of the Congress in Chhattisgarh, said, “What should be abundantly clear is that national security must not be sacrificed at the altar of politics.”