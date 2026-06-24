Passport a travel document, not a proof of citizenship: MEA

The MEA also underlined measures incorporated into new chip-based e-passports, such as biometric data, to boost global acceptance and reduce the risk of fraud. (File Photo)

Passport is a travel document, not a proof of citizenship, the Ministry of External Affairs has said. Even though it is issued only to Indian citizens, it is not a document that establishes citizenship, officials clarified on Wednesday. Earlier this year, during the hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, the Supreme Court had said that Aadhaar was not conclusive proof of citizenship, just a document of identity.

The MEA also underlined measures incorporated into new chip-based e-passports, such as biometric data, to boost global acceptance and reduce the risk of fraud. India has rolled out chip-enabled e-Passports, which meet international standards for security and authentication.