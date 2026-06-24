Passport a travel document, not a proof of citizenship: MEA

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 07:37 PM IST
Passport is a travel document, not a proof of citizenship, the Ministry of External Affairs has said. Even though it is issued only to Indian citizens, it is not a document that establishes citizenship, officials clarified on Wednesday. Earlier this year, during the hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, the Supreme Court had said that Aadhaar was not conclusive proof of citizenship, just a document of identity.
The MEA also underlined measures incorporated into new chip-based e-passports, such as biometric data, to boost global acceptance and reduce the risk of fraud. India has rolled out chip-enabled e-Passports, which meet international standards for security and authentication.
Officials said that the government continues to expand the ease of services with over 500 Passport Kendras and a delivery of 1.5 crore passports and related services in 2025. With six working days for passports, excluding police verification, the time spent at passport seva kendras spans less than 45 minutes, officials added.
The MEA official said that for Indians, countries with visa-free entry stand at 27, an increase from 16 in 2019. “Forty seven countries have a visa on arrival for Indians and 66 countries offer electronic visa for Indians,” the official added, also highlighting a slew of mobility agreements signed with European countries in the recent past.
“They facilitate easier mobility of academics, students, apprentices, regular tourists, and businesses. Also, creating a mechanism for easier return of illegal migrants.” Notably, a passport is primarily a travel document, not a proof of citizenship.
The ministry will soon organise a two-day Human Resource Mobility Forum to highlight legal pathways for migration and facilitate networking between foreign employers and Indian nationals seeking jobs abroad.
Earlier in the day, to mark the 14th Passport Seva Divas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke about citizen-centric passport services. In a message shared on X, Jaishankar noted that the event marks the anniversary of the Passports Act of 1967 and serves as a reflection on the modernisation of India’s passport infrastructure.