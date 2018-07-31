You have lost your passport at a very wrong time: Sushma Swaraj to man who has to travel for his wedding

“You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time. However, we will help you reach for your wedding in time.” (Express photo) “You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time. However, we will help you reach for your wedding in time.” (Express photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured help to a man who lost his passport in Washington DC, US, just days before he has to travel for his wedding next month. Responding to him. Swaraj said: “You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time. However, we will help you reach for your wedding in time.”

Devatha Ravi Teja – You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time. However, we will help you reach for your wedding in time. Navtej – Let us help him on humanitarian grounds. @IndianEmbassyUS https://t.co/wxaydeqCOX — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 30, 2018

On Monday, the man wrote to Swaraj on Twitter that he had lost his passport in Washington DC before his wedding, taking place between August 13 to 15. Bound to travel on August 10, the Twitter user requested the minister to help him expedite his “tatkal” request to make it in time for his wedding.

Reverting to the man’s tweet, Swaraj tagged the Embassy of India in Washington DC and requested them to help the man on “humanitarian grounds”.

