Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • You have lost your passport at a very wrong time: Sushma Swaraj to man who has to travel for his wedding

You have lost your passport at a very wrong time: Sushma Swaraj to man who has to travel for his wedding

Bound to travel on August 10, the Twitter user requested the minister to help him expedite his "tatkal" request to make it in time for his wedding.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 31, 2018 11:50:41 am
MEA developing portal to serve summons, warrants against absconding NRI husbands: Sushma Swaraj “You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time. However, we will help you reach for your wedding in time.” (Express photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured help to a man who lost his passport in Washington DC, US, just days before he has to travel for his wedding next month. Responding to him. Swaraj said: “You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time. However, we will help you reach for your wedding in time.”

On Monday, the man wrote to Swaraj on Twitter that he had lost his passport in Washington DC before his wedding, taking place between August 13 to 15. Bound to travel on August 10, the Twitter user requested the minister to help him expedite his “tatkal” request to make it in time for his wedding.

Reverting to the man’s tweet, Swaraj tagged the Embassy of India in Washington DC and requested them to help the man on “humanitarian grounds”.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement