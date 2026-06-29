‘Irrational’, ‘alarming’: Opposition on former editor’s passport row

The Opposition has hit out at the Centre after The Telegraph’s former editor, R Rajagopal, alleged that his passport had not been renewed following the deletion of his name from the electoral rolls in West Bengal during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

In a statement on Sunday, the Editors Guild of India condemned the bureaucracy’s “treatment” of Rajagopal, who said in a note on social media that he missed his daughter’s wedding in the United States because he did not possess an active passport.

On Sunday, Rajagopal told The Indian Express that he received a call from the police in the first week of April. “I think, in the first week of April, a police official called me from the Ballygunge police station and summoned me for police verification. He told me to carry my documents. When I asked which document, he told me, ‘Voter ID card.’ Then I told him, ‘But my name has been deleted from the electoral roll on March 27,'” Rajagopal said.