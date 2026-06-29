‘Irrational’, ‘alarming’: Opposition on former editor’s passport row

In a statement on Sunday, the Editors Guild of India condemned the bureaucracy’s “treatment” of Rajagopal, who said in a note on social media that he missed his daughter’s wedding in the United States because he did not possess an active passport.

Written by: Asad Rehman, Sweety Kumari
4 min readKolkata, New DelhiJun 29, 2026 05:55 AM IST
‘Irrational’, ‘alarming’: Opp on former editor’s passport rowEfforts to renew his passport since then have been unsuccessful.
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The Opposition has hit out at the Centre after The Telegraph’s former editor, R Rajagopal, alleged that his passport had not been renewed following the deletion of his name from the electoral rolls in West Bengal during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

In a statement on Sunday, the Editors Guild of India condemned the bureaucracy’s “treatment” of Rajagopal, who said in a note on social media that he missed his daughter’s wedding in the United States because he did not possess an active passport.

On Sunday, Rajagopal told The Indian Express that he received a call from the police in the first week of April. “I think, in the first week of April, a police official called me from the Ballygunge police station and summoned me for police verification. He told me to carry my documents. When I asked which document, he told me, ‘Voter ID card.’ Then I told him, ‘But my name has been deleted from the electoral roll on March 27,'” Rajagopal said.

Efforts to renew his passport since then have been unsuccessful, and he has received an appointment to appear before the Regional Passport Office (RPO) on July 17, he said. A senior police officer, who did not wish to be identified, confirmed that Rajagopal’s application is now with the RPO since the police couldn’t verify it.

The Indian Express reached out to the Kolkata Police and the state Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office for an official comment on the matter, but did not receive a response.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Vivek Tankha told The Indian Express, “I find this so irrational. His (Rajagopal’s) name has been deleted from the voter list. If someone asks me to bring my father’s matriculation certificate, I wouldn’t be able to find it. I am 69 years old and might not be able to locate my own matriculation certificate because it might be with the Bar Council.”

CPI’s Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar called the incident “alarming”, telling The Indian Express, “India is not the Sangh Parivar’s karayala (workplace). Rajagopal’s experience is an eye-opener.”

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CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby posted on X, “Right from the outset, the CPI(M) had warned that the SIR exercise would disenfranchise the poor and vulnerable sections of our country. But now, even an editor of repute and an acclaimed journalist like R Rajagopal has been denied his right to vote.”

Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose called the incident “shocking and heart-rending”.

“If this can happen to R. Rajagopal, former Editor of a prominent newspaper, one can imagine what citizens with far fewer resources are going through. Deleted from the electoral roll. Denied the right to vote. Passport renewal stalled for 100 days because of an adverse police report linked to that deletion. Forced to miss his own daughter’s wedding abroad. And then told a passport is ‘not proof of citizenship’. This is what the slow erosion of basic citizenship rights looks like,” she posted on X.

In a statement, the Editors Guild said it “condemns the manner in which Rajagopal is being treated by the bureaucracy that gets to decide who is an Indian citizen and who is not”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
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Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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