Passport row: Pawan Khera gets 1-week relief in case filed by Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s wife

The Telangana High Court on Friday granted relief for one week with conditions to senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, who had approached the court apprehending arrest by Guwahati police’s Crime Branch in connection with an FIR based on a complaint filed against him by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on April 5.

Justice K Sujana, dealing with the anticipatory bail plea filed by Khera, said, “The petitioner is granted one week’s time to file an application before the concerned court. The petitioner is granted relief for one week, with conditions.”

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