Passport row: Pawan Khera gets 1-week relief in case filed by Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s wife

The Telangana High Court on Friday granted relief for one week with conditions to senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, who had approached the court apprehending arrest by Guwahati police’s Crime Branch in connection with an FIR based on a complaint filed against him by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on April 5.
Justice K Sujana, dealing with the anticipatory bail plea filed by Khera, said, “The petitioner is granted one week’s time to file an application before the concerned court. The petitioner is granted relief for one week, with conditions.”
While Pawan Khera had alleged “political vendetta” and “ulterior motive” behind the complaint and termed the FIR a tool to silence, harass and intimidate him, the respondent Assam Police objected to the petition on the ground of maintainability, since the FIR was registered in Assam, the accused was a permanent resident of Delhi, and the anticipatory bail plea was filed in Telangana.
The case stems from a press conference held by Khera on April 4, 2026, in which he alleged that the wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma holds three passports from different nations and claimed that Sarma was involved in various illegal activities.
An FIR was registered against him by the Guwahati Crime Branch on April 5, and his residence in Delhi was searched by the police on April 7. The same day, Khera moved a criminal petition before the Telangana High Court, seeking anticipatory bail.
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.
Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years.
A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More