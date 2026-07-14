Passport regulates departure ‘of citizens of India’, only 8% have it: Centre

Electoral revision serves one purpose: Determining electoral The officials had said a passport is issued to travel to foreign countries and it is not a document to prove citizenship.

A passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated on Tuesday, saying it is issued by the government to regulate the departure of Indian citizens from the country.

“An Indian passport is a document that, as per the Passports Act, 1967, is issued by the Government of India to regulate the departure from India of citizens of India,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly briefing, in response to a question on the matter.

Jaiswal said less than 8 per cent of Indians currently hold a passport, amid an ongoing debate over which documents establish citizenship following the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.