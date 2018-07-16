Passport application online: Here is a list of documents you need

Passport application online: One can also submit driver’s licence, election photo identity card or policy bond issued by public life insurance corporations with applicant’s DOB. (Representational) Passport application online: One can also submit driver’s licence, election photo identity card or policy bond issued by public life insurance corporations with applicant’s DOB. (Representational)

The Ministry of External Affairs has recently announced a slew of measures to simplify application for passports. The ministry launched a scheme under which a person can apply for a passport from anywhere in India, irrespective of the place of stay.

Apart from this, applicants can now submit either of the following documents as proof of date of birth while applying for a passport online: Birth certificate; Aadhaar; PAN card with date of birth (DoB); transfer/school leaving/matriculation certificate with DoB. It also allows a copy of the extract of the service record of the applicant (only for government servants) or the Pay Pension Order (only for retired government servants. One can also submit driver’s licence, election photo identity card or policy bond issued by public life insurance corporations with applicant’s DOB.

List of documents required for Proof of date of birth:

* Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other prescribed authority, whosoever has been empowered under the Registration of Birth and Deaths Act, 1969 to register the birth of a child born in India

* Transfer/School leaving/Matriculation Certificate issued by the school last attended/recognised educational board

* Policy Bond issued by the Public Life Insurance Corporations/Companies having the DOB of the holder of the insurance policy

* Copy of an extract of the service record of the applicant (only in respect of Government servants) or the Pay Pension Order (in respect of retired Government Servants), duly attested/certified by the officer/in-charge of the Administration of the concerned Ministry/Department of the applicant

* Aadhaar Card/E-Aadhaar

* Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India

* PAN Card issued by the Income Tax Department

* Driving License issued by the Transport department of concerned state Government

* A declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage/Child Care Home on their official letterhead of the organization confirming the DOB of the applicant.

However, Aadhaar card/E-Aadhaar, EPIC, PAN card, driving license and Pay Pension Order will be accepted as proof of Date of Birth only if it has the precise Date of Birth of the applicant.

List of acceptable documents for Proof of Address:

* Water Bill

* Telephone (landline or post paid mobile bill)

* Electricity bill

* Income Tax Assessment Order

* Election Commission Photo ID card

* Proof of Gas Connection

* Certificate from Employer of reputed companies on letter head

* Spouse’s passport copy (First and last page including family details mentioning applicant’s name as spouse of the passport holder), (provided the applicant’s present address matches the address mentioned in the spouse’s passport)

* Parent’s passport copy, in case of minors (First and last page)

* Aadhaar Card

* Rent Agreement

* Photo Passbook of running Bank Account (Scheduled Public Sector Banks, Scheduled Private Sector Indian Banks and Regional Rural Banks only)

According to Passport Seva Online Portal, furnishing of Aadhaar card will expedite processing of passport applications. Also, Aadhaar letter/card or the e-Aadhaar will be accepted as Proof of Address (POA) and Proof of Photo-Identity (POI) both for availing passport related services.

