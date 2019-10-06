Passport applicant can’t endorse spouse of same sex

An applicant for a passport cannot endorse the name of a spouse of the same sex because there is no provision in marriage laws to regulate the marriage of same-sex people in India. This order was issued in a letter to all passport-issuing authorities in India and abroad by the Ministry of External Affairs recently.

Advertising

Generally, a married man or woman writes the name of their spouse while applying for a passport as per the law.

The letter, issued by the Joint Secretary and Chief Passport Officer, Ministry of External Affairs, mentioned that the ministry had received a few references from its missions/posts abroad for extending passport facilities with endorsement of a spouse of the same sex as that of the applicant.

“The matter has been considered in detail in the ministry in consultation with the legal and treaties division and the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice. As there is no provision in the marriage laws to regulate the marriage of same sex people in India, endorsement of spouse name of same sex in the passport of an applicant is not advisable,” reads the letter.

Advertising

It adds that all passport issuing authorities are advised not to add the name of a spouse of same sex as that of an applicant in passports.

Regional Passport Officer Harmanbir Singh Gill confirmed receipt of the letter.

The Supreme Court had last year decriminalised homosexuality under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

Passport office income goes up 5times; 4.51L passports issued in ’18

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) here has recorded a five time hike in revenue in a span of five years starting 2012.

From Rs 15.81 core in 2012, the revenue at this RPO spiked to Rs 74.29 crore in 2018, when it issued a record 4.51 lakh passports. The revenue is generated from the passport application fee.

Earlier this year, the Jalandhar RPO was adjudged the best passport office in the country by the Ministry of External Affairs for “excellent services on almost all the parameters set for the

functioning of a passport office”. On a scale of 10, it score 9.22 marks, beating Cochin and Coimbatore that were placed second and third with 8.85 and 8.78 marks, respectively.

The office caters to nine police districts including Jalandhar Police Commissionerate, Jalandhar Rural, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Batala, Pathankot, Moga and Gurdaspur.

On an average, the RPO’s passport seva kendras receive 3,500 to 4,000 applications every day.

Advertising

Regional Passport Officer Harmanbir Singh Gill said the pendency rate at this passport office is very low as “we try to dispatch the passport the day the police verification report reaches us”.