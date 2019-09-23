Passport, Aadhaar, all in one: Amit Shah moots idea of multipurpose card

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like passport, Aadhaar, driving licence and bank accounts.

Advertising

“We can have just one card for all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, bank account, driving licence, voter card. This is a potential,” he said.

The minister also said the Census 2021 data will be collected through mobile app.

He added there should also be a system that when a person dies, the information is updated in the population data automatically.