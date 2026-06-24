Passport a travel document, not citizenship proof: Ministry of External Affairs

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a message on X, noting that the event marks the anniversary of the Passports Act, 1967, and serves as a reflection on the modernisation of India's passport infrastructure.

A PASSPORT is a travel document, not a proof of citizenship, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

Even though it is issued only to citizens, it is not a document that establishes citizenship, officials clarified on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, during the hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Supreme Court said Aadhaar was not conclusive proof of citizenship, just a document of identity.

The MEA also underlined measures incorporated in the new chip-based e-passports, such as biometric data, to boost global acceptance and reduce the risk of fraud.

Officials said the government continues to expand the ease of services with over 500 Passport Kendras and delivery of 1.5 crore passports and related services in 2025.