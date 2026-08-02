Passerby’s quick thinking saves engineer’s fiancée from sexual assault in Madhya Pradesh

A night-long operation saw police teams comb through forests, where the accused persons were believed to have fled, while investigators went through CCTV footage collected from roads, petrol pumps and nearby establishments.

A PASSERBY’S promptness in dialling 112 police patrol helped foil a sexual assault attempt on a woman who was returning from a temple with her fiancé on Friday night in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.

The call not only forced the accused persons to flee the spot, but also led to the arrest of five of them in 24 hours following a district-wide manhunt, said the police.

The incident unfolded on the night of July 31 when the woman and her fiancé, an engineer, were on their way home from a temple. According to the police, three men on another bike approached the couple near a petrol pump on the highway and told them that one of the tyres of their motorbike was punctured.