Passenger ‘urinates’ on woman’s seat in Air India flight, Jayant Sinha seeks probe

Air India has been accused of letting the passenger go scot-free at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (File Photo) Air India has been accused of letting the passenger go scot-free at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (File Photo)

Union Minister Jayant Sinha Saturday directed Air India officials to investigate an incident where a drunk passenger allegedly urinated on a woman’s seat. The incident took place aboard an international flight from New York to New Delhi on August 30. Air India has been accused of letting the passenger go scot-free at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Sinha was appraised of the incident on Twitter after a user said, “Disgraceful Air India yesterday on your flight AI102 from JFK to Delhi a drunk passenger removed his pants and peed on the seat my mother was sitting!!! She was traveling alone and is completely traumatized! Reply ASAP.”

When asked if the crew responded, the user, Indrani Ghosh, added, “Except for giving her another seat, nothing else that we know of yet! My mother while waiting in her wheelchair at Delhi airport (for her connecting flight) saw him walk away.”

@airindiain please follow up immediately and report back to MoCA / DGCA. Very unfortunate that your mother had to go through this harrowing experience. https://t.co/TcUxEiZ4lR — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) September 1, 2018

Sinha, in response, tagged Air India and directed it to investigate the incident. “Please follow up immediately and report back to MoCA / DGCA. Very unfortunate that your mother had to go through this harrowing experience,” he tweeted.

Air India said the complaint has been forwarded to all the concerned departments, and a report has been sought from the cabin crew.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App