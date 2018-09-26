Passenger tries to enter IndiGo plane cockpit to charge mobile phone

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A drunk passenger was offloaded at the Mumbai airport from a Kolkata-bound IndiGo plane on Monday after he tried to enter the cockpit of the aircraft on the pretext of charging his mobile phone, according to a police official. Following the incident, which happened when the plane was yet to take off, the “unruly passenger” was offloaded and later taken to a police station by the airline staff. He was let off after questioning.

An IndiGo spokesperson said that while an aircraft was on the ground, an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit stating that his mobile needed to be charged. “Following standard operating procedures the captain operating 6E-395 flight from Mumbai to Kolkata (September 24, 2018) had initiated the offloading of the passenger on grounds of security violation,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“He was drunk and wanted to charge his mobile phone. So he moved towards the cockpit. Police did not find any offence against him to charge a case,” the official said. Passengers are prohibited from entering the cockpit of a commercial flight.

