Passenger strips mid-air on Air India Express flight

The cabin crew, responding swiftly, wrapped the person in a blanket. He was held down by two crew members and kept seated as the plane made its way back to Lucknow.

The IX-194 flight carrying 150 passengers had taken off from Lucknow.

A male passenger on a Lucknow-bound Air India Express flight stripped naked mid-air and began walking down the aisle, ANI reported on Saturday. The IX-194 flight carrying 150 passengers took off from Dubai.

The cabin crew quickly swung into action and wrapped the man in a blanket. He was held down in a seat by two crew members as the plane made its way back to Lucknow.

After the flight landed at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport at 12.05 pm, the nude passenger was handed over to the security.

“As per the direction of the Captain of the flight, the passenger was handed over to Airlines Security at Lucknow Airport where investigation is underway,” Air India Express spokesman told ANI.

It is unclear what provoked the man to strip naked on an international flight.

