Passenger safety, duopoly in civil aviation flagged in RS

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday flagged the “duopoly” in civil aviation and what he termed the falling safety standards.
Speaking during Zero Hour, Brittas said he had earlier raised the issue of the duopoly, leading to high prices, particularly during festive season. He said two airlines controlled 90% of the market, adding this had an impact on safety. “Even in the citadel of capitalism, the US, no single domestic airline holds a 25% share. In China, even the three largest airlines put together would not cross 60%,” he said.
Referring to the fatal crash in Baramati on Wednesday, he said the same operator had a plane crash in Mumbai in 2023, but the report of the investigation into that incident was still pending. He added that the details of what caused the crash at Ahmedabad last year was also not known.
Also in Zero Hour, Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan asked the government to revise the income limit for beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act, 2013. He said the limits had remained Rs 2 lakh for rural areas and Rs 3 lakh for urban areas for the past 13 years, while the government had brought the Seventh Pay Commission in 2016 to increase its employees’ salaries, MGNREGA wages had increased and even the MPs’ own salaries had gone up. BJP MP K Laxman demanded action against surrogate advertising.
Congress MP Neeraj Dangi called for government intervention to stop the rising prices of gold and silver.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The West Bengal government is requesting changes to the list of central observers for Assembly elections in other states. They have proposed alternative names for 9 of the 15 officers selected by the Election Commission. The EC named West Bengal Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena as one of the central observers and warned of disciplinary action for non-attendance.