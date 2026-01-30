Passenger safety, duopoly in civil aviation flagged in RS

A day after Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday flagged the “duopoly” in civil aviation and what he termed the falling safety standards.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Brittas said he had earlier raised the issue of the duopoly, leading to high prices, particularly during festive season. He said two airlines controlled 90% of the market, adding this had an impact on safety. “Even in the citadel of capitalism, the US, no single domestic airline holds a 25% share. In China, even the three largest airlines put together would not cross 60%,” he said.