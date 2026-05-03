Passenger opens emergency exit door of moving flight at Chennai airport, arrested

The flight carrying 231 passengers was moving along the taxiway when the incident occurred. (Photo: LinkedIn/@AirArabia)

A 34-year-old male passenger onboard an Air Arabia flight arriving from Sharjah to Chennai was arrested Sunday after he opened one of the emergency exit doors while the aircraft was taxiing at the Chennai International Airport, news agency PTI reported.

The flight carrying 231 passengers was moving along the taxiway — path connecting the runway and the terminal — when the passenger, a resident of Pudukkottai, opened the exit door, the report stated.

The incident led pilot to immediately bring the aircraft to a halt and alert the authorities at the airport. The pilot also lodged a formal complaint with the authorities following the incident, PTI added.