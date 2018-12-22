Vistara passenger insists on smoking on board, offloaded at Delhi airport

A passenger on board a Vistara flight was offloaded on Friday after the “unruly” passenger insisted on smoking in the aircraft cabin.

Advertising

The incident happened on a flight from the national capital to Kolkata. In a statement today, the airlines confirmed that a passenger on board flight UK 707 was issued a warning letter by the captain and later offloaded when he refused to comply with air safety rules.

“After pushback from Delhi which was the intermediate stop en route to Kolkata, we had an unruly customer situation who insisted on smoking on board. He was issued a warning letter by the captain and later offloaded when he denied to comply with air safety rules,” said a Vistara spokesperson.

The airlines did not file a police complaint as the passenger apologised for his unruly behavior, the spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

In another incident on the same day, a passenger on board flight UK 946 from Delhi to Amritsar had asked to be offloaded due to a personal emergency, which caused a delay in departure of the flight as the aircraft had to return to the bay and undergo mandatory security rescreening.